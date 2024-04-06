Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$2.11. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 69,745 shares traded.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

