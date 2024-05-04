Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 139.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 666,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 387,951 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,136. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

