Federated Hermes Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Up 11.9 %

MTZ stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

