Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 93,364 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $426.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

