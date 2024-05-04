11,900 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.03 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

