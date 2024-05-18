Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
