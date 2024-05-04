California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 37,175 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of TKO Group worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

