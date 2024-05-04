Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

