Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $8,408,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 230,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.