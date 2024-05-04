Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $529,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 113,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,627,000 after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.