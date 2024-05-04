Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

