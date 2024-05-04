Federated Hermes Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Astronics worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $634.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

