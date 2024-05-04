Piper Sandler Cuts CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $15.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of CVRX opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. CVRx has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVRx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

