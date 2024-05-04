Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $40.40 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.