Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million.
Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $40.40 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
