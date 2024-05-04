Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ennis worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ennis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ennis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ennis

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.