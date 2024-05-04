Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Neogen has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,203.20 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

