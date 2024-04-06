Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.41

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.41 and last traded at $204.94, with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.42.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

