787 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

