Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu Sells 525 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $762.52 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.32 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $952.15 and a 200-day moving average of $577.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

