Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

