Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

