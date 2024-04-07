Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

