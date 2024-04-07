Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $22.75.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.