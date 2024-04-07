Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 216,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

