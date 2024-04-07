Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of BCHMF opened at $84.48 on Friday. Bachem has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

