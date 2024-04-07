Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Bachem Price Performance
Shares of BCHMF opened at $84.48 on Friday. Bachem has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.
About Bachem
