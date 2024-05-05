Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

