Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.