Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Aptiv worth $79,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

