Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of CBRE Group worth $90,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CBRE stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

