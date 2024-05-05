Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.
Texas Roadhouse Price Performance
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
