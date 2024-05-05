Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

AMD stock opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

