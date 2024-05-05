Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $18,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

