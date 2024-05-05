WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

