TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2961 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.27.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMBBY opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $9.05.
About TMBThanachart Bank Public
