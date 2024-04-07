Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5226 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 1.3 %

ADRNY stock opened at €29.71 ($31.95) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €27.51 ($29.58) and a 1-year high of €35.51 ($38.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of €24.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

