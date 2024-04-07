True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as high as C$9.18. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 34,745 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 1.5 %
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.