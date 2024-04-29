Benchmark Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $105.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.