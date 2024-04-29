Planning Directions Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $174.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

