Fundamental Research Analysts Give Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) a C$0.74 Price Target

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) received a C$0.74 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 244.19% from the company’s previous close.
Kidoz Price Performance
Kidoz stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -1.70.
Kidoz Company Profile
