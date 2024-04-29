Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

