Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

