Merck KGaA (MKKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 9th

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3182 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
