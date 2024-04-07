Merck KGaA (MKKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 9th

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3182 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

