Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

