New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

