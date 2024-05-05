GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $53,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,475,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 247,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

