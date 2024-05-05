Swiss National Bank Has $98.53 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $143.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

