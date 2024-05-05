Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Stock Up 3.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,524.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,399.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

