iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $262.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.59. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

