Gouws Capital LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $7,944,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veralto Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

