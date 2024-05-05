ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of ANSYS worth $98,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.57 and its 200-day moving average is $322.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

