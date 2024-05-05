Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Xylem worth $86,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Xylem by 32.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,528,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,133,000 after buying an additional 377,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

